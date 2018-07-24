Master Gardeners Welcome Public For Tours

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Patrick Olivero |

Nowhere does New Jersey’s nickname “The Garden State” shine more than in the growing number of communal and donation gardens springing up in towns all across the state. Monmouth County’s Master Gardeners held their Community Garden Tours Saturday, July 14 to showcase many of thee gardens, including the Shrewsbury Community Garden, the Little Silver Community Garden and the Cousins Garden in Rumson. The gardens display both the hard work and heart of their communities.

This article was first published in the July 19 – 26, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.