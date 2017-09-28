Mater Dei Students Address UN General Assembly

By Rebecca Roth |

Middletown – Students from the Mater Dei Prep Emerging Global Leaders Program presented their service project, The Education Tool Kit, to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 15 during the 2017 International Day of Peace Conference.

The project – one of 10 selected from worldwide submissions for presentation to the U.N. – benefits refugees around the world who are forced into migration and dovetailed perfectly with the theme of the conference: “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for ALL.”

Based on the idea that education often stops when children are forced to flee their homes due to war and terrorism, The Education Tool Kit contains lesson plans which can be sent to these children to help them continue their schooling and build a better future. Also available are digital lesson plans, donated by schools and teachers, which are housed on the project’s website prep4peace.org and can be accessed by anyone. Only a few months old, the website will eventually host interactive discussion boards, mentoring programs, and opportunities for peer assistance for any child as The Education Tool Kit continues to grow.

“Hopefully this will impact the lives of refugee children whose only desire is stability and the continuation of their educational dreams,” said George Anthony, Emerging Global Leaders coordinator and United Nations NGO Pathways To Peace representative. “Our students understand their role in trying to make that happen and my goal is to provide the platform to create the change they wish to see in the world.”