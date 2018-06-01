Mattone, Muriel Lorraine, Age: 91, Shrewsbury

Muriel Lorraine Mattone neé Van der Waag, age 91, of Shrewsbury, passed away May 13. She was born in Maspeth, New York on July 31, 1926 to the late Frederick and Edna (Fahey) Van der Waag. On October 9, 1949, she married her neighborhood sweetheart, the late John Mattone, and began a love affair that would last for over 60 years.

For 50 of those years, she resided on Chassyl Road in Commack, New York, where she raised her son, Robert, and delighted in entertaining her family, friends and neighbors. Muriel loved to host a barbeque for as many people as her backyard would hold! She had a talent for making people feel loved.

Always interested in sports, Muriel remained an avid golfer for most of her life. In recent years, she enjoyed taking walks and spending time at the Monmouth Beach Club with her family. Reminiscent of her son’s hockey games and golf tournaments, she relished attending her granddaughter’s basketball and lacrosse games. Blessed with longevity, she gracefully accepted the role of matriarch in a large family that adored her.

She is predeceased by her husband, John Mattone; her siblings, Walter Van der Waag, Estelle Benjamin, Marie Schaeffer and Edna Murtagh; her nephews, Walter and Warren Van der Waag; and her niece, Kathleen Bozzomo.

Muriel, or Mona as some liked to call her, is remembered and cherished by her sur viving family: Her son Robert and his wife Barbara (Morris) Mattone of Little Silver; her granddaughter Erin Mattone; her sisters-in-law Marie and Madeline Mattone; many nieces and nephews, including Michael (Mykee) Murtagh, Irene (Joe) Drago, Robert (Charlotte) Van der Waag, Cathy Van der Waag and Maureen Van der Waag; many great-nieces and nephews; her caregiver and friend Carolyn Sullivan; and her favorite grand-dog Nash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, Fair Haven. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Muriel’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Please visit Muriel’s memorial page at johnedayfuneralhome.com.