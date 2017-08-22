Matz, Natalie, Age: 97, Colts Neck

Natalie Sysyn Matz, 97, of Colts Neck, left for paradise on Friday, August 4. She was a woman ahead of her time. Natalie loved business; bought, ran and sold many of them. She participated in several organizations and organized many clubs. Natalie was the president of the Ukrainian American Veterans Woman’s Auxiliary. She was very proud of her heritage.

Natalie was predeceased by her soul mate and husband, Andrew Matz; her parents, Lesio and Justina Sysyn; her sisters, Sally Matusek and Catherine Pratschler. Natalie leaves behind her loving family that made her so proud as well as many precious memories: her daughter and son-in-law Natalie (Dolly) and Art Zenkert; her grandchildren, Karen Dolan and her husband James, Andrea Trebino and her husband Michael, Paul Zenkert and his wife Allyson and Natalie Zenkert; her great-grandchildren, James, Jake and Riley Dolan, Lauren, Caroline, Charlotte and Avery Trebino and Jack, Luke and Maryn Zenkert; many nieces and nephews; as well as her wonderful caregivers, Maria, Iryna and Natalya.

Holmdel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Natalie to Family & Children’s, 191 Bath Ave., Long Branch, or Saints Peter & Paul Schemick-Tolls Scholarship, 153 Kamm Ave., South River, NJ 08882. To share a favorite memory or message of condolence, please visit Natalie’s Page of Tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.