Maurice, Margaret, Age: 83, Middletown

Margaret “Peggy” Maurice, 83, of Middletown, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, June 27 at Newark Beth Israel Hospital. Born on February 23, 1934 in Teaneck and grew up in Woodbridge before moving to Middletown where she raised her family. Peggy enjoyed traveling the world, gambling in Atlantic City and Las Vegas and playing cards and bingo with her friends and neighbors in Shady Oaks. Peggy was always omnipresent in the lives of her family and friends. Her love for her family and friends will not soon be forgotten.

Peggy was predeceased by the love of her life, Bert Maurice in 2001. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen DeFazio (Pete) and Sue Godard (Bob); her brother, Jimmy Hamilton (Sissy); her grandchildren, Diana Wieczerzak (Thomas), Lori Mutch (Paul), Robert Godard (Justine) and Michael Godard; her great-grandchild, Thomas Peter Wieczerzak; and many nieces and nephews.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Sisters of Mercy, 25 Drummond Pl., Red Bank, NJ 07701.