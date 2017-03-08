Mayes, Cassandra Blasi, Age: 72, Tinton Falls

Cassandra “Mimi” Blasi Mayes, 72 of Tinton Falls, died on Monday, February 20, at home. Born in Long Branch, she had lived West Long Branch before moving to Tinton Falls 17 years ago. Mimi was a beautician for Riverside Salon in Shrewsbury. Prior, she was the owner of Maison de Mimi Salon in Little Silver for 25 years. She was an avid Jet fan, loved animals, shopping, cooking, flip-flops, a Christmas enthusiast, Pekinese breeder, collector of rabbits, elephants and anything pretty and sparkly.

She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Rose Blasi; and her brother, Anthony “Buddy” Blasi Jr. Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Victor and Courtney Russomanno and Phillip and Gina Russomanno; her daughter, Nicole Weidelman; seven grandchildren, Phillip, Giovanna, Joey, Jonathan, Anthony, Elizabeth and Victoria; and her nephew, Anthony Precopio and his wife Mary and their family.