Mayor Mulls Resident’s Plan to Calm Traffic, Create Parking

By John Burton |

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – A plan to reconfigure traffic on a portion of the borough’s main thoroughfare in the commercial district to offer some relief from the increased traffic and the ever-worsening parking shortfall, has the mayor giving it some real thought.

At the May 10 Borough Council workshop meeting, local officials heard from Third Avenue resident Mark Fisher, who detailed a plan in a PowerPoint presentation to change a portion of First Avenue into a one-way street.

Complementing that proposal is another one, in which Fisher recommends that stretch of roadway, with the extra room allotted by one-way traffic, have 60-degree, angled-in parking.

“It’s an easy solution in my eyes,” Mayor Rhonda “Randi” Le Grice said last week, for a long-simmering problem that only appears to be getting worse. “It’s just a matter of changing the signs and stripes and measuring it out. That’s pretty simple.”

The proposal would have traffic travel in sort of a loop; on First Avenue one-way for the two-block distance from Mount Avenue to Bay Avenue, with traffic limited to moving east toward the borough municipal harbor, which is in proximity of the 2 Simon Lake Drive launching area for Seastreak commuter ferry service.

Cross streets would remain two-way; on Hennessy Boulevard, which is immediately north of First Avenue and runs parallel to First, traffic would be one-way traveling west, from Bay Avenue to Highland Avenue.