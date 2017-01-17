McAuliffe, Charles H., Age: 72, Red Bank

Charles H. McAuliffe, 72, of Red Bank, died on Sunday, January 1. He was born in New York City and grew up in Deal Park and was a lifelong resident of New Jersey. He was a retired attorney and a member of the New Jersey, New York and District of Columbia Bar Associations and a graduate of Notre Dame, Georgetown Law School and New York University.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles McAuliffe and Dorothy McAuliffe Thomas; and two brothers, Robert and Gerard McAuliffe. Surviving are his wife, Barbara; his children, Brian and his wife Lisa McAuliffe, Daniel and his wife Kimberly McAuliffe and Meghan and her husband Christopher Lines; a sister, Eugenia Kelly; a brother, Vincent and his wife Kristin McAuliffe; stepsiblings, Lyn Thomas and her partner Tamra Neer, William Thomas, Kevin Thomas and wife Susan; two granddaughters, Gemma and Sophie; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private for the family by the Fiore Funeral Home, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Route 34, Manasquan, NJ 08736. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.