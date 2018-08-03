McCague, Hugh, Age: 53, Middletown

Hugh will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Deirdre Courtney and his three children, daughters Aoife and Grainne and son Aidan. His legacy continues through his nine siblings, Maria Sexton and husband Kevin, Margaret McCague, Charlie McCague and wife Sabrina, Anita Corley and husband Brian, Jacqueline Courtney, Philip McCague and wife Sonia, Brendan Treanor and wife Paula, Rita Treanor, Elaine Ferguson and husband Brendan; as well as 23 nieces and nephews.

Hugh was passionate about music and was a champion fiddle player in his youth, having won the All Ireland Comhaltas Ceoltoiri competition at the age of 14. Hugh was also a gifted athlete; he was the captain of the Scotstown Gaelic Football Team and played for the Monaghan County Minor team from 1979 to 1981. However, his greatest passion in later years was golf, taking tremendous joy and pride coaching his son Aidan, who is now a member of the CBA GolfTeam.

Hugh was a man who always gave back. Something that gave him great joy was volunteering with the Challenged Youth Sports Program where he was devoted and was inspired by the kids. In 2010, he was recognized by Middletown and awarded Volunteer of the Year for his efforts. He will be remembered best for his infectious laugh, sparkling blue eyes, unique fashion style, cutting edge dance moves and a smile – if you were lucky enough to be his friend, then you knew the grin – that no matter what your mood was would make you smile, too!

Friends and relatives may paid their respects July 22 at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford. Hugh then departed for Ireland where his funeral service will be celebrated in his hometown parish of Knockatallon, County Monaghan and he will be laid to rest with his beloved parents, Charlie and Mary McCague.

Chuid eile i s ocháin ár aingeal (Rest In Peace Our Angel)

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Hugh’s memory to Jason’s Dreams for Kids at jasonsdreamsforkids.org.