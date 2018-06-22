McCall, Thomas G., Age: 68, Lincroft

Thomas G McCall, 68, of Lincroft, died June 8. He grew up in Clifton and moved to Lincroft over 40 years ago. Thomas worked as a teacher, basketball coach and guidance counselor for the Middletown Township Board of Education, Middletown High School North and Wall Township. He was past president of Monmouth County Guidance Directors Association.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Maureen McCall; two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Suzie McCall, Kevin and Maureen McCall; daughter and son-in-law, Maura Jane and Alexander Gephart; two brothers, Robert and the late Anne McCall, Jack and Maureen McCall; grandchildren, Annie, Maggie, John, Kathryn, Ryan, Owen and Kelly.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gladys McCall.

Thomas enjoyed fishing, skiing, carpentry and spending time with his family. He was an avid New York Giants fan and took pleasure in sharing his love of sports with his family.

Visitation was held June 11 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Leo the Great RC Church, Lincroft.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Thomas’s name to kathyskidsfoundation.org and parkingforpetessake.org, 46 David Terrace, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

