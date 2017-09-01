McCarthy, Joseph M., Middletown

Chief McCarthy was a legendary figure in the law enforcement profession, and a leading member in the community. He dedicated his life to public service and worked tirelessly on behalf of the community he loved so dearly. He was a transformational leader and a prolific visionary who modernized the police department and built it into a highly respected professional agency. He championed many charitable causes and was a founding member of the Port Monmouth First Aid Squad, a member of the Port Monmouth Fire Co., The Middletown Historical society, The Boys Club, Middletown Helps Its Own, and many other civic organizations.

During his illustrious career Chief McCarthy received numerous awards and commendations for his service, some of which include the “Valor Award,” “the J. Edgar Hoover Gold Medal Citation,” “Outstanding Public Servant,” “Man of The Year,” “Citizen of the Year” and he was recognized by The President of the United States for his work in support of POWs. Chief McCarthy was a truly remarkable individual and one of the most influential people of his time. He leaves behind an amazing legacy of achievements and good will, and he will be deeply missed by all he who knew him.

Chief McCarthy is survived by his loving wife Kate of 72 years; along with his sons, Joseph and his wife Kathy and Dennis; his grandchildren, Colleen, Brian, Katie, Joseph and Sierra; and nine great-grandchildren. Our family wants to thank our cousins Paulette and Bernadette for their unending care and help.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Funeral services are to be held at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Friday, September 1 at 9:15 a.m. at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., New Monmouth. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Joseph’s name to the Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belford Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.