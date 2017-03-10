McCrink, James Patrick, Age: 59, Red Bank

James Patrick McCrink passed away on Sunday, January 22 at his home in Winter Garden, Florida. He was 59. He was born at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank on July 8, 1957 and spent his early years in the “Sunken City” area of Middletown, where he was affectionately known by his friends as “Jimbo.”

Jim will be deeply missed by his family and friends who will always remember him as the thoughtful, loving and easygoing person he was. His camera was his friend, and he loved taking pictures of those dearest to him. He cherished all of the little mementos that were collected throughout his life no matter how small.

Jim had a wonderful lifelong career, starting out as a carpenter and going on to supervise and build stage sets for motion picture, television and theater. He has to his credit many projects including From the Earth to the Moon, Instinct, Waterboy, Mortal Combat, Shattered and To Death Do Us Part. He was also employed by Nickelodeon as a carpenter and shop foreman, building sets for many TV game shows of the 90s. Jim then became a founding member of the La Nouba team at Cirque du Soleil, first building the stage and props and moving on to stage-hand thereafter.

Jim served honorably as a radar man in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1978, traveling the world on the USS Mount Whitney.

Jim is survived by his sons, Scott Newman, Jeffrey McCrink and his wife Jessica; and his daughters, Jennifer Christensen and her husband Justin and Katelyn McCrink. Jim will be missed by his beloved grandchildren, Alex, Connor and Wyatt McCrink and Claire Christensen. He also leaves behind his mother, Frances Stafford; siblings, Michael, Maureen, Margaret, Mary, Tim and Patricia; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Rest in peace, dear Jimmy. We’ll be together again.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Highlands.