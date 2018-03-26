McDermott, Mary D., Age: 87, Middletown

Mary D. McDermott, of Middletown passed away on March 6. She was born in Kearny to the late Arthur and Mina (Ronan) MacFadyen.

Mary was a graduate of Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington. She moved to Middletown in 1955 to raise her family and she retired after 10 years from Bendix. She enjoyed traveling and playing bridge. Mary was a member of St. James Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, and she was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion.

Mary was predeceased by her loving son William McDermott Jr, her sister Florence Hackett and her brother Arthur MacFadyen. She is survived by her beloved husband, William of 65 years; her loving daughter Jane White (John) of New Britain, Pennsylvania; and her son Paul McDermott (Judy) of San Diego; her adoring grandchildren Paul White, John White, Sarah White, Jessica McDermott, Paul McDermott and William McDermott III; and her four great-grandchildren Colin, Charlotte, Gavin and Grif fin White.

Visitation was held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, on March 9. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. James R.C. Church on March 10 with burial following at Mt. Olivet in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Mary’s memory to Birthright, P.O. Box 202, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Please visit Mary’s memorial website available at johnedayfuneralhome.com.