McDonnell, Gail Ann, Age: 80, Navesink

Gail Ann McDonnell, 80, of Navesink, died peacefully in the loving home of her family on Sunday, April 9. Gail was born in Red Bank. After high school she was a ballet instructor and dance teacher. She lived and worked in New York City for many years then Orlando, Florida, where she became a graphic artist for Disney. Upon moving back to Navesink she worked for Monmouth University and retired from her position in the Registrar’s Office. After retirement, following in her mother’s footsteps of her love for primitive antiques, Gail opened Lily’s Antique Shop in Red Bank which she named after her mother.

Gail had fond memories of the Highlands, Sandlass Beach Club, Sandy Hook, Navesink and long walks in Hartshorne Woods.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lillian and Daniel Collopy; her first husband, Richard O’Brien; and second husband, Robert E. McDonnell III. Surviving are her cousins, Susan Lepis, Christina Harding, Victoria Morrow and her husband John; her stepdaughters, Suzanne McDonnell, Mary Loux Geoghegan and her husband Mike; her sisters-in-law, Margaret McDonnell, RSCJ and Angela Larimer and her husband Tom; several nieces, nephews, stepgrandchildren, high school friends, co-workers and devoted care givers.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to VNA Health Group, 23 Main St., Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damainofuneral.com.