McGee, Patrick E., Age: 61, Middletown

Patrick E. McGee, 61, of Middletown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 11 at Overlook Medical Center in Summit. Patrick was born on June 23, 1956 in Rockville Center, New York and grew up in Hicksville, New York. On November 26, 1988, Patrick and his wife, Lorraine (Lorrie), were married and began their lives together. Shortly after, in 1990, they settled in Middletown, to raise their family. Patrick worked for Empire Commercial Services in Staten Island as their Director of Operations for many years.

He was predeceased by his father, Patrick McGee. Patrick is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 29 years, Lorraine “Lorrie” (Koerwer) McGee; his loving sons, Patrick J. McGee of Brooklyn, Andrew J. McGee of Norristown, Pennsylvania, and Christopher J. McGee of Middletown; and his adoring mother, Patricia (Curry) McGee. He is also survived by his dear siblings, Kathleen Alexander, Margaret Ogneck and her husband, David, Donald McGee and his wife, Nivia, John McGee and his wife, Clare, Maryellen England and her husband, Bill, Sara Jane McGee, Terry Ward and her husband, Gerry, and Suzanne Cienki and her husband, Paul; his treasured father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Dolores Koerwer; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marie and James McDermott, Denise Koerwer, Janice and Warren Robinson, John and Mary Koerwer, Joseph and Beth Koerwer, Suzanne and Brian Messler, Laurence and Maureen Koerwer; along with many cherished nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. His family will remember him as a kind and gentle father and a loving husband. His community will remember him for the profound faith he lived every day and worked to share with others. Patrick will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Patrick to The Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation, 543 Cary Ave., Staten Island, New York 10310, would be greatly appreciated. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, shorepointfh.com.