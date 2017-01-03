McGrath, Carol J., Age: 72, Colts Neck

Carol J. McGrath, 72, of Colts Neck, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. Carol was a senior associate with Robert DeFalco Realty of Colts Neck. She was a member of the National Association and NJ Association of Realtors. She obtained the GRI designation as well as achieved numerous awards and recognitions in her long and storied real estate career. In addition, Carol was an organ donor to the NJ Sharing Network.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved art, cooking, plants and animals. The light of her eyes were her 10 grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John (Jack) W. McGrath; her children and their spouses, Dr. John and Eileen McGrath, Michael and Debbie McGrath, Colleen and Carmine DeCorso, and Keith and Kimberlie McGrath; her 10 grandchildren, Marissa and Chris North, Casey and Meaghan DeCorso, Alexa, Rachel and Hailey McGrath, Jesse, Kevin and Allison McGrath and Ava McGrath; and her siblings, Faith Caggiano, Marilyn and Robert Mount, Bob and Ellen Messina and Gary Messina.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association.