McGrory, Barbara A., Age: 86, Middletown

Barbara A. McGrory, 86, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 11. She was born in Orange, and lived in Hazlet and then Middletown for thirty-seven years. Barbara was a devoted second grade teacher for the Hazlet Board of Education for many years, retiring in 1991.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Robert “Bob” McGrory; two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Richard Piro; and Nancy and John DiMaiolo; grandchildren, Lauren Piro and her husband Ryan Lemanski; Karen Piro, and James and Robert DiMaiolo.

All services are private and under the direction of the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home. A Memorial Gathering was held at the First Presbyterian Church of Matawan. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit, www.pflegerfh.com.