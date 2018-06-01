McGurty, Michael J., Age: 69, Belford

Michael J. McGurty, 69, of Belford, died May 21 at his home. He was born in Newark and lived in Maplewood and Union before moving to Belford 25 years ago. Michael first worked in advertising for General Cinema Theaters in Orange and later as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service In Elizabeth for over 20 years. He was a communicant of St. Agnes RC Church in Atlantic Highlands.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Barbara McGurty; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Joshua Verbel of Belford; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Denise McGurty of Hazlet; two sisters, Kathy Stuppi of Iselin and Maureen Schwartz of Australia; and his four grandchildren, Aiden, Jack, Samantha and Connor.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret McGurty.

Visitation was held May 23 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were May 24 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Michael’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.