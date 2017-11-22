McKechnie, Alexandra M., Age: 61, Middletown

Alexandra M. “Sandi” McKechnie, R.N., 61, of Middletown, passed away at home on Friday, October 20. She was born in Staten Island, New York, eldest daughter of Alexander and Lima McKechnie. She grew up in Plainfield, but her heart belonged to the Jersey Shore where she’d lived since she was 18 years old.

Sandra obtained her masters in school nursing from Rutgers University after undergraduate study at Brookdale Community College and Drexel University. She was happiest caring for her students, most recently as the head nurse at Holmdel High School.

Sandra loved life, she loved her family and friends, her dogs and her work. She loved every single stray animal that crossed her path. Her passing leaves a tremendous hole in our hearts and in our lives. She will be missed.

Surviving are her mother, Lima McKechnie; a sister, Heather (Robert) Paige; a brother, Derek (Nancy) McKechnie; and niece and nephews, Sean, Alex, Kayla and Justin. She was loved by family and friends, and in particular, her cousin Margo (Morrison) Barry who was always there for her, through the good times, of which there were many, as well as the bad.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass for Alexandra, which will be held Saturday, November 25, commencing at 11 a.m. at Saint Catherine Roman Catholic Church, 110 Bray Avenue, Middletown, followed by a reception at 12:30 p.m. at Bahr’s Landing, 2 Bay Avenue, Highlands.

If you would like to remember Sandra with a memorial donation, please consider the Little Silver Animal Hospital – Foundation for Animals.