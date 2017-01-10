McKernan, William Gerard, Age: 85, Middletown

William Gerard McKernan, 85, of Middletown, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 28. William (better known as Jerry) was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late William S. McKernan and Emily (Gunther). He lived in Stony Brook, Long Island, before moving to Little Silver in 1971.

William proudly served his country in US Army from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed in Germany. He graduated from University of Vermont in 1954 and worked for Morgan Stanley before retiring in 1998. William enjoyed his family vacations in the Caribbean and Vermont.