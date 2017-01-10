McKernan, William Gerard, Age: 85, Middletown
William Gerard McKernan, 85, of Middletown, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 28. William (better known as Jerry) was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late William S. McKernan and Emily (Gunther). He lived in Stony Brook, Long Island, before moving to Little Silver in 1971.
William proudly served his country in US Army from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed in Germany. He graduated from University of Vermont in 1954 and worked for Morgan Stanley before retiring in 1998. William enjoyed his family vacations in the Caribbean and Vermont.
William was predeceased by his beloved son, William “Skip” McKernan. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beverly (Thomas) McKernan; and his daughter, Leslie McKernan of Atlantic Highlands.
A memorial will take place at a later date. John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in William Gerard McKernan’s memory to Lunch Break, 121 Drs. James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ 07701 and/or Red Bank Salvation Army, 180 Newman Springs Rd., Red Bank, NJ 07701 and/or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675- 8517 Please visit William Gerard McKernan memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe