McNerney, Genevieve A., Age: 87, Middletown

Genevieve A. McNerney, 87, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 15 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Bernard and Irene (Gough) Griffin. She attended Catherine McAuley High School, Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Hazlet in 1958 to start a family.

Genevieve loved to read and belonged to several book clubs. She also volunteered her time in numerous ways, including reading to children in the Red Bank and Middletown school systems. As a woman of strong faith, she was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Red Bank. She worked as a secretary at Temple Shalom in Matawan for 20 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent McNerney. Surviving are her loving children, Brian McNerney and wife Laurie, Terence and wife Susan, Eileen Rasmussen, Neil and wife Patricia, Mary Dunn and husband Charles and Francine Reinecke and husband Francis; her 16 beloved grandchildren, Sean, Liam, Sarah, Elizabeth, Erin, Andrew, Wesley, Ina, Rachel, Jennifer, Christine, Catherine, Charles, Ashley, Vincent and Taylor. Also surviving are her six cherished great-grandchildren, Grace, Tompkins, Griffin, Isabella, Beau and Colton. She also leaves behind a great friend, Georgie Gilmartin, who always put a smile on her face.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank, on Thursday, December 22 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Red Bank on Friday, December 23 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown. Please visit Genevieve’s memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.