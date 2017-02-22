Melick Jr., George Fleury, Age: 92, Middletown

George was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Florence B. Melick. George is survived by his four children, Robert of Red Bank, Linda and husband William Reynolds of Flemington, Judith Melick of Long Branch and Karen Melick and wife Clare Thomas of Santa Monica, California; a sister, Carolyn Derr of Charlotte, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Emily, Dean, Kelly, Keith, David and Gregory; and one great-grandchild, Penny.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Memorial Processing Center, 2310 Rt. 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or online at www.cancer.org/donate.