Melick Jr., George Fleury, Age: 92, Middletown
George Fleury Melick Jr., 92, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, February 8. George served his country in World War II and the Korean War earning a Bronze Star. He was a graduate of Princeton University and Columbia University. He was a mechanical engineering professor at Rutgers University. George was a member of the First Presbyterian Church at Red Bank at Tower Hill.
George was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Florence B. Melick. George is survived by his four children, Robert of Red Bank, Linda and husband William Reynolds of Flemington, Judith Melick of Long Branch and Karen Melick and wife Clare Thomas of Santa Monica, California; a sister, Carolyn Derr of Charlotte, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Emily, Dean, Kelly, Keith, David and Gregory; and one great-grandchild, Penny.
Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Memorial Processing Center, 2310 Rt. 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or online at www.cancer.org/donate.
