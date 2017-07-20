Mellaci, Anita Muzzi, Age: 98, Red Bank

Anita Muzzi Mellaci, 98, of Red Bank, passed away at home on Sunday, June 30. She worked at Savage Clothing until her retirement and was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank. Mrs. Mellaci was born in Amaroni, Italy, in 1919, and lived there before moving to Red Bank in 1961.

Mrs. Mellaci was predeceased by her beloved husband, Salvatore; her son, Anthony Mellace; and her daughter, Maria Chesson. She is survived by her daughters, Ausilia Marra and her husband John of Little Silver and Sandra Kane and her husband John of Middletown; her son, Luigi (Lou) Mellace of Red Bank; and her daughter, Rose Van Brunt and her husband Bob of West Long Branch. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sal, Angela, Susanna, Rob and Jesse; and her great-grandchildren, Ricky, Ava, Gianna and Landon.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Please visit Anita’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.