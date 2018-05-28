Memorial Day Events

By Lily Marten |

May 26

The Highlands Memorial Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. at Huddy Park. The American Legion Post #143 will be present as well as marchers, bands and more.

325-329 Bay Ave., Highlands, highlandsborough.org

May 28

Little Silver’s Memorial Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. at Willow Drive and Parker Avenue. Ceremonies start at 9 a.m. in Memorial Park. Parade is rain or shine. In the event of heavy rain, the ceremony will be moved to Borough Hall.

Corner of Parker Avenue and Willow Drive, littlesilver.org

Oceanport’s Annual Memorial Day Parade begins 9:30 a.m. in Blackberry Bay Park and ends at the Port Au Peck Firehouse on Myrtle Avenue with a 10:15 a.m. service. All are welcome.

440 Port Au Peck Ave., Oceanport, oceanportboro.com

Rumson’s Memorial Day Parade begins 10 a.m. at Blackpoint Road. Service follows in Victory Park.

Blackpoint Road, Rumson, rumsonnj.gov

Shrewsbury will hold its Annual Memorial Day Observance at 10 a.m. at the Patriot Isle. Following the observation, all are welcome to the Shrewsbury Hose Company #1 for refreshments. In case of bad weather, the ceremony will take place at Shrewsbury Borough School, 20 Obre Place.

Sycamore Avenue and Route 35, shrewsburyboro.com

Middletown’s Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Bayshore Middle School and proceeds along Leonardville Road to the American Legion post home on Route 36 around 11:30 a.m.

834 Leonardville Road, Leonardo, middletownnj.org

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation’s Memorial Day Ceremony takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Vietnam Era Museum & Educational Center open and free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an induction of Vietnam Veterans into their Memory Program, as well as presentations of wreaths, followed by a musical production by Sandra Ward. The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation will award two scholarships to high school seniors continuing their education from New Jersey.

1 Memorial Lane, Holmdel, nvvmf.org

The Borough of Red Bank and the Red Bank Elks will be hosting their annual Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument. In the event of rain, the ceremony will take place at the Red Bank ELKS, located at 40 W. Front St., Red Bank.

Monmouth Street and Drummond Place, Red Bank, redbanknj.org

Colts Neck Township will hold its Memorial Day Parade from 10 a.m. to noon starting at Township Hall and ending at Memorial Park for the ceremony.

124 Cedar Drive, Colts Neck, colts-neck.nj.us

Fair Haven’s Annual Memorial Day Parade takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Knollwood School and concludes at Memorial Park with a ceremony including guest speakers, memorial wreaths and more.

224 Hance Rd., Fair Haven, fairhavennj.org

Sea Bright will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in honor of those who died in the military service, as well as the veterans of Sea Bright whom they wish to remember proudly. There will be a guest speaker and commemorative wreaths will be placed at Anchorage Park. Refreshments will be served.

1104 Ocean Ave., seabrightnj.org

Monmouth Beach will be hosting their Memorial Day events beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the Wells Fargo bank property with an honor roll of veterans as well as two bagpipers. At 10 a.m. at the Monmouth Beach Fire Department, Mayor Sue Howard will introduce guest speaker Lt. Col. Sean Welsh, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 25; Kim Guadagno will also speak. U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 26 will host a Memorial Service at noon in the cultural center at 128 Ocean Ave.

33 Beach Road, Monmouth Beach

This article was first published in the May 24-31, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.