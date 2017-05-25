Memorial Day Weekend Events In The Two River Area

By Alex Mitsiopoulos |

Friday, May 27

The Highlands’ Memorial Day Parade will start at 1 p.m. at Huddy Park and end at Veterans Park. All are invited to the American Legion Post 143 after the parade for refreshments.

325-329 Bay Ave., Highlands, highlandsborough.org

Saturday, May 28

The American Legion Raritan Post 23 hosts Keyport’s Memorial Day Parade from 1 to 3 p.m.

81 West Front Street, Keyport, visitkeyport.org

Monday, May 29

Little Silver’s Memorial Day Parade will start at 8:30 a.m. The Red Bank Regional High School Marching Band will help lead the parade.

The corner of Parker Ave. and Willow Drive, littlesilver.org

Oceanport’s Annual Memorial Day Parade and Service will take place at 9:30 a.m. The service immediately following the parade will take place at Old Borough Hall.

Port Au Peck Avenue, Oceanport, oceanportboro.com

Rumson will hold its Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m., starting at Blackpoint Road, going along River Road, and ending in Victory Park.

Blackpoint Road, Rumson, rumsonnj.gov

Shrewsbury’s Annual Memorial Day Observance will occur at 10 a.m. at Patriot Isle.

Shrewsbury Ave. and Broad St. (Route 35), Shrewsbury, shrewsburyboro.com

Sea Bright will hold a Memorial Day Service starting at 11 a.m. at the Sea Bright United Methodist Church. Mayor Dina Long, council members, as well as the police and fire departments, will contribute to this year’s service.

1104 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright, seabrightnj.org

Middletown’s Memorial Day Parade will take place at 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Bayshore Middle School. From Bayshore the parade will move along Leonardville Road and eventually end at the American Legion post home on Highway 36.

834 Leonardville Rd., Leonardo, middletownnj.org

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Memorial Day Ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno will be the guest speaker. There will also be a presentation of wreaths, and music by Sandra Ward. During the ceremony, the NJVVMF will award scholarships to high school seniors Paige Huff, Atlantic Highlands, and Caroline Waksmunski, Monroe Township. An “In Memory” program will also be held to honor former veterans Kenneth Felci of Middletown, George Goebel of Atco, Dean Hoagland of Lambertville, Lawrence Schnitzer of Red Bank, and Richard Vance of Landing. In recognition of Memorial Day, select merchandise and memberships will be 20 percent off at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Museum and Memorial Gift Shop through June 3.

1 Memorial Lane, Holmdel, njvvmf.org

The Borough of Red Bank and the Red Bank Elks will be hosting the annual Memorial Day Service on at 11 a.m. at the Veteran’s Monument. The service will include a guest speaker, musical performances, and the placing of wreaths.

51 Monmouth St., Red Bank, redbanknj.org

The Township of Colts Neck will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start at Township Hall and will end at Memorial Park. Following the ceremony, participants are encouraged to join in the picnic at the Colts Neck Fire Department, Fire House #2, on Conover Road.

124 Cedar Drive, Colts Neck, colts-neck.nj.us

Fair Haven’s Annual Memorial Day Parade will take place from 9 to 1:30 a.m. at Knollwood School. The parade will feature patriotic anthems, a benediction, reading of names, and more.

224 Hance Rd., Fair Haven, fairhavennj.org

This article originally appeared in the May 25-June 1, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times

If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe