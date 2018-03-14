Menna, Two Newcomers First To Announce In Red Bank Race

He said Red Bank is going through a thorough “municipal review” as it looks to solidify its place in Monmouth County, which consistently leans to the right politically. “I think that I have the vision as well as the historical background of being involved in some of these issues to try and deal with these new challenges, at least for a few more years,” Menna said, alluding to addressing af fordable housing obligations and finding the right solution to Red Bank’s downtown parking shortages. “I can help prepare the groundwork for others to take the mantle.” West Side Activist Ben Forest Running for Red Bank Mayor Menna has been a consistent face of Red Bank Democratic politics for years. He served on the Borough Council for 18 years prior to being elected as mayor 12 years ago. Seeking his fourth term, Menna has never faced a primary challenge and has also only faced a general election challenge once – that was in 2006 against Monmouth County Freeholder John P. Curley, a Republican. Should Menna win a fourth term, he would tie former mayor Edward J. McKenna Jr., his predecessor, as Red Bank’s longest-serving mayor. Menna is a lawyer with Red Bank offices and holds a number of political appointments, most notably as the attorney for the Borough of Matawan. Joining Menna on the ticket this year are Yassin and Triggiano, two local activists turned first-time candidates. Yassin is a 28-year-old resident of Branch Avenue who serves as an alternate on the borough Planning Board. He works as a financial representative for the United Wealth Group, based in Monmouth Junction. Last year he served as the president for the American Muslim Action Network and before that was a spokesman for the Islamic Society of Monmouth County, located in Middletown. He’s also treasurer of the Red Bank Borough Education Foundation, which provides STEAM grants to teachers.

Yassin said he became an activist last year while working on Gopal’s state senate campaign, which translated to this push to run in Red Bank. He said his two main issues are focused around supporting education services and revitalizing Red Bank’s downtown. “We need to be smarter about how we’re developing and be smarter with how we interact with the business community,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve done a good enough job of building that bridge with RiverCenter,” Red Bank’s business district organization. Giving Back To The River: Volunteers Test Water Quality Yassin also said he’s heard from residents that shopping in the downtown has become too expensive and he’d like to inquire about “bringing some of those lower-cost stores in” to make “a better experience for everybody.”

Triggiano, his running mate, has been a familiar face at local progressive events and happenings. She’s a 29-year-old homeowner on Leighton Avenue. Triggiano works as an organizer for Clean Water Action, an environmental advocacy group. She also serves as the chair to the borough’s environmental commission and is on the Red Bank Zoning Board. Triggiano hopes to be “a bigger part of the conversation and the future of our town,” while focusing on issues important to her: environmental work, infrastructure improvements and looking to strengthen Red Bank. “Having all of your residents being comfortable in your town is important,” she said. “I don’t think that’s an East Side/West Side thing, I think that’s a Red Bank thing. If any part of our community feels under attack or unwelcome, I would stand for them.”