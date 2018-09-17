Merlucci, Ida Schito

Ida Schito Merlucci, born Oct. 9, 1925, lived a life filled with love and devotion, as a daughter to Maria and Albert; as a sibling to Joey, Hugo (Pup), Henrietta, Yolanda and Salvatore; as a sister-in-law to Jenny, Al, Tony, Lee, Mary, Nick, Beth, Mildred and Ralph; as wife to John; as a mother to Linda and Carol; and as a grandmother to John, Christopher, Corey and Andrea. Her love extended to her nieces and nephews whom she cherished, as the years went on, to their children as well.

Her legacy of love was evidenced in her spirituality, her kindness and in her hospitality. All were welcome in her heart and in her home. She will be missed by her devoted family who mourn her loss here on earth, but she will be welcomed home to heaven by her siblings, husband and daughter.

Visitation was held Aug. 13 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were scheduled for Aug. 14 at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass was offered at St. Catherine’s Church, Middletown. Burial followed at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery, Colonia.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.