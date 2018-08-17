Middletown Advances Framework For 150-Acre Tract

By Jay Cook

MIDDLETOWN – The township’s Planning Board advanced a redevelopment plan for 150 acres along Route 35 Monday night, but not without some criticism.

At a nearly two-hour-long meeting Aug. 13 with about 80 residents packed into the town hall meeting room, the Middletown Township Planning Board found the Circus Liquor Redevelopment Plan in compliance with the township Master Plan and approved it 5-1.

Board member Mark Davis offered the lone dissenting vote. He has been critical of the redevelopment from the beginning.

“I think this process that we’re going through it totally unfair to the public,” said Davis, who was met with applause and cheers from the public. “This is being railroaded through in a vacation month of August with very little public view. I think it’s totally inappropriate.”