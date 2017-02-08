Middletown Brainstorms Ways To Buff Up Route 36

By Jay Cook|

MIDDLETOWN – Barren lots and bulky concrete structures mar sections of Route 36.

“For 39 years I’ve been here,” said Howard Moore, an Ideal Beach section resident, “I’ve just been staring at the same things.”

Now, there’s talk about doing something about it. The township hopes that a new initiative dubbed the “North Corridor” will bring a breath of fresh air to Middletown residents weary of the same old view out their car windows.

On Monday, about 30 Middletown residents with an interest in Route 36 came together in a Community Visioning Session, the second in a series, hosted by the township at the Middletown Arts Center. The first meeting, held Dec. 6, was all about brainstorming ways to revitalize the highway. At the second session, solutions were presented to the group by Maser Consulting, which has been retained for the redevelopment work as part of a Sandy Planning Assistance Grant.

Jay DeFelicis, the Maser Consulting project manager, said that a sense of relationship is sorely lacking along the “North Corridor” – Middletown’s segment, which extends from the Keansburg border to Atlantic Highlands. It includes the communities associated with North Middletown, Port Monmouth, Belford, Leonardo and Avenue D.

The proposal that would most quickly link these five sections together would be signage or identifying markers, unique to each section, yet sharing a theme.

“It takes a stretch of roadway and gives it an identity; it tells you where you are,” DeFelicis said. “They now become ‘places’ to outsiders.”

Also running along Route 36 is the Henry Hudson Trail, overseen by the Monmouth County Parks System. The 24-mile paved path allows bikers and runners to travel from Freehold to Highlands, through marshes down to the bayside.

Creating a link between the Middletown portion of the Henry Hudson Trail and the North Corridor would be beneficial, DeFelicis said.