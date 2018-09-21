Middletown Fire Dept. Volunteers To Get Death Benefit

Local legislation establishing a death benefit in the amount of $5,000 per individual was unanimously adopted by the Township Committee Sept. 4.

As stated in the ordinance, the formal establishment of this program “is a small price to pay to enhance the ability of the township’s volunteer fire departments to retain existing members while helping recruit new ones.”

Fire Chief Ryan M. Clarke said, “We take pride that the township is doing this,” adding that volunteers are grateful for the township’s recognition of their personal commitments.

The death benefit incentive comes after a number of volunteer firefighters have passed away over the years, many of whom dedicated most of their life to the department, according to Clarke. “A lot of them who were friends of mine, had a long history with the department,”