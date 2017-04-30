Middletown Planners Seek More Info On Crematorium

By Jay Cook |

MIDDLETOWN – After nearly two hours of back-and-forth discussion on Monday evening, the township zoning board decided more information was necessary for a crematorium proposal at a 19th century cemetery.

“I’m not as comfortable as I’d like to be,” board chairman James Hinckley said as the April 24 meeting came to a close.

In its proposal to the zoning board, Fair View Cemetery is seeking to construct an 18-foot-tall, 1,128 square foot crematory building along the Route 35 side of the property. The proposed structure would be only 50 feet from the street line, where 200 feet is required in Middletown. No graves exist in the proposed location.

The crematorium would have two chambers, with a single 21-foot-tall stack dedicated for each chamber.

Michael B. Steib, the attorney representing Fair View Cemetery, said the cemetery would be able to perform 10 cremations per day, while operating during normal business hours from 8 or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cremation services would be open to anyone, he added, saying it was not exclusive to Fair View Cemetery. There is no proposed visitation or viewing area proposed on this site.

Fair View Cemetery spans nearly 90 acres and borders Route 35 South, Oak Hill Road, Union Square Shopping Center, Normandy Road and the NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line. It has operated since the 1850s.

Many locations were discussed when looking at where to place the new building, said civil engineer James Kennedy.

The first was west of The Orthocenter, located at 80 Oak Hill Road, in an undeveloped area of land behind three properties on Oak Hill Road. The second was the cemetery’s maintenance yard, also along Oak Hill Road, which was not considered due to proximity to residential areas. The last area studied by Fair View was the back corner of the property, which would abut with the tennis courts and pool area at McGuire’s Grove, a multi-family home development.

“We had to find the most viable place,” Kennedy said. “And I think for a number of reasons, this (proposed location) works the best.”

Board members had a number of concerns about how the crematorium would impact Middletown.

Not only would McGuires Grove residents be close to the facility, but the crematorium would be visible for residents of The Village at Chapel Hill, an upscale complex with 150 units. The residential area sits along Route 35 North, across from Union Square Shopping Center.

“Keep in mind there are people living across Route 35 not on ground floor, but on the second and third floor,” said board member Emil Werde. “(The cemetery) is all visual.”

Also concerning were the emissions that would flow from the crematorium.

Putting to rest any concerns about shoddy cremation equipment from the 1970s and 1980s was Tom Krowl, a vice president of marketing for Amril CFS, the manufacturer of the proposed crematorium.