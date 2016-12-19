Middletown Route 35 Village Project Hearing Delayed Again

By Joseph Sapia

MIDDLETOWN – The Planning Board’s hearing on the Village project, a combination of almost 340,000 square feet of commercial space and 350 town-houses at Route 35 and Kings Highway East, has again been delayed – this time until February.

The Planning Board began hearing the “Shoppes at Middletown” commercial aspect June 1 and continued on June 15, but decided at the June 15 meeting to consolidate its testimony with that of the “Oaks at Middletown” residential section. The joint hearing was to begin Sept. 7, but the township Planning and Community Development Department had yet to deem the Oaks application complete.

The Planning Board was ready to hear the dual testimony Wednesday, Dec. 7, but canceled testimony. The Oaks application is now considered complete, but the applicant, Toll Brothers, had not yet submitted updated plans.

Toll Brothers said it was still working on the plans involving trees it plans to save on the development site.

The Planning Board scheduled a new hearing for Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal complex at Route 35 and Kings Highway, across the highway from the proposed project. Only engineering testimony is expected at that time.