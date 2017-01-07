Middletown’s Mayor Shares Optimism On Future

By John Burton MIDDLETOWN – For Mayor Gerard Scharfenberger, last year was “a magnificent banner year.” He is predicting more good things for the township in 2017. Scharfenberger, who served as last year’s mayor, was again selected by the five-member Township Committee to serve as mayor for the year at the township’s reorganization meeting, held on New Year’s Day. Scharfenberger and his running mate Kevin Settembrino were re-elected in November, again securing the Republican’s exclusive majority for the five-member governing body, as they were sworn in for another three-year term. Committee member Stephanie C. Murray was selected through a unanimous vote to serve this year as deputy mayor.

Scharfenberger said he was “both humbled and honored” to again serve as mayor as he spoke to a large audience that included state and county elected officials, families, as well as township employees and appointed volunteers. Looking back at the year just past, Scharfenberger referenced such developments as the Memorial Sloan Kettering outpatient cancer care facility newly opened in the township, renovating the decade-long vacant Alcatel-Lucent Red Hill Road site. The municipality transitioned to using the county 911 emergency system, which the mayor said “has been very smooth.” Another high point, he noted, was the establishment of a county waterfront park at the site of Chris’ Marina, overlooking the Swimming River, in the township’s River Plaza section. The park is “a huge win” for the township, the mayor said.

Another noteworthy success is the township farmer’s market established last year and operated at the township’s commuter train parking. The response to it, Scharfenberger noted, was “overwhelmingly positive.” Much like Memorial Sloan Kettering’s renovation and redevelopment of an existing site, Scharfenberger pointed to the township committee’s support of the credo of “Utilize what’s existing” before building new. Another example of that is the redevelopment of the former Pathmark supermarket and the shopping center at Highway 35 and New Monmouth Road, with the recent opening of a T.J. Maxx department store, the forthcoming Bed Bath & Beyond at the shopping center and the redoing of the shopping center’s entire façade. That location, he said, “promises to be a successful and profitable” retail location.