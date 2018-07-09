Mike Birbiglia Brings Comedy To Awkward Life Events

By Mary Ann Bourbeau |

RED BANK – On January 26, 2005, while staying at a La Quinta Inn in Walla Walla, Washington, comedian Mike Birbiglia dreamed that there was a guided missile headed directly toward his room. In his deep state of sleep and desperate to escape the missile, he jumped through – yes, through – the closed window of his second story room, and landed bleeding, in his underwear, on the lawn below. He kept running until he finally realized where he was, and then walked into the hotel office and declared that he needed to go to the hospital.

Nearly three dozen stitches later, after the painful removal of shards of glass from his legs, he decided to seek treatment for his sleepwalking and was eventually diagnosed with REM behavior disorder. Birbiglia recounted this and other experiences in his show “Sleepwalk with Me,” which was adapted into a New York Times bestselling book and Sundance award-winning feature film. And strangely enough, a plaque has been erected outside that now-famous hotel room.

Birbiglia is known for taking awkward events, such as a visit to the urologist, and turning them into comedic stories. He brings his latest show, “The New One,” to the Two River Theater July 12-15 before an extended run at Manhattan’s Cherry Lane Theatre, where it has sold out all 33 performances.

“The last time I played Red Bank, I was at the Count Basie and I was like, I really dig this town,” he said. “Two River is actually a theater I’ve heard about for years and years as one of the great American theaters. So I thought I’d love to do a run of shows here so that I can get to know the town.”