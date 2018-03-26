Miles, Jr., Wreyford, Belford

After fighting and enduring a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, Wreyford Miles Jr. of Belford passed away on March 4. He was born on April 19, 1931 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. He was a longtime resident of Belford. Wreyford Miles Jr. was a retired veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force as technical sergeant and master chef for over 20 years during both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

After being honorably discharged from the service, he later worked for and retired from the Township of Sayreville. He also became a bus driver for the Henry Hudson Regional School District. Residing so close to Monmouth Park, his love of the horses knew no end.

He is predeceased by his mother, Betty Miles; father, Wreyford Miles Sr.; brothers, Garner and Marvin Miles; and sister, Betty Miles.

He leaves behind three brothers, Raymond, Gene and Johnny Miles, and a sister, Paulette, all of North Carolina; his son and daughter, Bryan Miles, and April Miles Triplett and her husband Dale Baldwin, who bestowed upon him seven grandchildren: Joshua, Jessica, Jacob, Jasmine, David, Tadpole and Tammijean, as well as 11 great-grandchildren: Liberty, Josiah, Ruby, Khloe, Kaiden, Kaleb, Ivalie, Jase, Kinsley, Hadley Wrey and Wreyford Miles.

He leaves behind a legacy of those who loved him. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.