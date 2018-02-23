Miltenberger, Barbara “Bobbie” Holbrook, Age: 86, Rumson
Barbara “Bobbie” Holbrook Miltenberger, 86, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13. She was surrounded by her loving fam- ily at her home in Fair Haven. Bobbie was a lifelong resident of the Two River area. She attended Rumson Country Day School and Nightingale Bamford in New York City. She then attended Westover Preparatory School in Middlebury, Connecticut and later graduated from Briarcliff Junior College in Briarcliff, New York. She was member of All Saints and St. George’s Episcopal Church, a lifelong member of Sea Bright Beach Club and a proud member of Daughters of the Cincinnati.
She met and married the love of her life, Gene, and they shared 45 wonderful years together. They enjoyed many activities, but their greatest love was their time spent with family sailing and boating on the Navesink River and Sandy Hook Bay. They also enjoyed traveling together to their favorite spots, Bermuda and Key Largo, Florida. Bobbie was a loving mother who always wanted to keep abreast of her family’s lives, with a very special interest and love for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader and will always be remembered for her beautiful handwritten letters and funny cards, her love of lobster and for her “famous” macaroni salad. We will miss her dearly, but know that she is now once again holding hands with her husband, her love and best friend.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Eugene F. Miltenberger Jr.; her parents, Gerald C. Holbrook and Helen Linton Holbrook; and her sister, Doris Holbrook Whitney. She is survived by her three daughters: Carol Mann of Prescott, Arizona; Barbara Lynne Hill and her husband Timothy of Rumson; and Robin Ciambrone of Rumson. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Kaury Mann and his wife Heather; Lindsay Oliver and her husband Rick; Alexandra Hill; Caitlin Hill; Elizabeth McHeffey; Matthew Ciambrone; and her two great-grandchildren, Kinley Mann and Hayden Oliver.
A memorial gathering and celebration of her life will be held at the Thompson Memorial Home in the spring, at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To send condolences to the family please visit thompsonmemorial.net.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe