Miltenberger, Barbara “Bobbie” Holbrook, Age: 86, Rumson

Barbara “Bobbie” Holbrook Miltenberger, 86, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13. She was surrounded by her loving fam- ily at her home in Fair Haven. Bobbie was a lifelong resident of the Two River area. She attended Rumson Country Day School and Nightingale Bamford in New York City. She then attended Westover Preparatory School in Middlebury, Connecticut and later graduated from Briarcliff Junior College in Briarcliff, New York. She was member of All Saints and St. George’s Episcopal Church, a lifelong member of Sea Bright Beach Club and a proud member of Daughters of the Cincinnati.

She met and married the love of her life, Gene, and they shared 45 wonderful years together. They enjoyed many activities, but their greatest love was their time spent with family sailing and boating on the Navesink River and Sandy Hook Bay. They also enjoyed traveling together to their favorite spots, Bermuda and Key Largo, Florida. Bobbie was a loving mother who always wanted to keep abreast of her family’s lives, with a very special interest and love for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader and will always be remembered for her beautiful handwritten letters and funny cards, her love of lobster and for her “famous” macaroni salad. We will miss her dearly, but know that she is now once again holding hands with her husband, her love and best friend.