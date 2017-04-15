Mixed-Use Developments Pop Up in Atlantic Highlands

Story and photo by Jay Cook

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – A long-vacant lot in Atlantic Highlands’ historic business district is being eyed for an upscale, traditional style, multi-use development.

The project is being led by Patrick Kalian, managing partner and co-owner of Atlantic Highlands Associates, LLC.

“I’ve lived in the area since 1980 and I always looked at Atlantic Highlands as the next town, the next place to happen,” Kalian said Monday.

Kalian is proposing the Harbor House, a three-story, 5,700-square-foot mixed-use building with commercial and residential space. The first floor would have 1,165-square-feet of commercial space, as well as two residential units in the back. On the second and third floors, eight more residential units are being proposed. In total, there would be five one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units.

Located in between The Jig Factory dance school and Better Homes Realty, 60 First Ave. has been vacant for decades. Borough administrator Adam Hubeny, who began his service as a police officer in the borough in 1987, recalled the lot being vacant then.

Kalian acquired the property in June 2015 from its previous owner, Marlin Technology Partners, LLC, based in Holmdel, who owned it for just over nine years.

Harbor House was presented to the borough planning board at the March 9 meeting. The presentation will continue at the April 13 meeting, where a decision could be made.

If approved, the complex would mark the third mixed-use development Kalian has constructed in Atlantic Highlands. His other two are found across town and are currently under construction: Bay Village-First Avenue and Bay Village-HennesseyBoulevard.

Bay Village-First Avenue, located at 35 First Ave., will have approximately 2,500-square-feet of retail space along with six total residential units. Bay Village-Hennessey Boulevard, found at 2 Hennessey Blvd., is set to have 7,200-square-feet of water view office space and 16 total residential units. By November, he expects occupancy at both sites.