Moffler, Mary Etta, Age: 91, Lincroft

Mary Etta “Mary” Moffler, 91, of Lincroft, passed away on Wednesday, March 29 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Brick. Mary and her family had moved into Lincroft in 1953. In 1965 Mary became a member of the United Methodist Church of Red Bank, the church she and her late husband Paul took their wedding vows in 1946. Mary was always ready to welcome someone into her home with a cup of coffee or tea and one of her home baked goodies.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Paul A. in 2001; her sister, Hannah Morris; and brothers, Carl, Charles and Tylee Sculthorpe. She is survived by two sons, Paul “Roger” and wife Susanne of Bedford, Virginia, and Carl and wife Lynne of Howell; three grandchildren, Justin Moffler, Shannon and husband Mark Eisenhauer, and Kirsten and husband James Washburn; a great-grandson, Mark; nephews, Tylee Jr. and Ronald and Kenneth Sculthorpe; and nieces, Mary Lou Gravatt and husband Tom and Linda Berry; as well as other extended family and friends.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made in her memory to the UMC Scholarship Fund, 247 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701.