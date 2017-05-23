Monachello, Patricia, Age: 84, Lincroft

Patricia “Pat” Patton Monachello (nee Patricia Patton), 84, of Lincroft, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 11, ending a four-year battle with cancer. She was born on January 10, 1933, in Long Branch. She graduated from Freehold High School. Pat was a former secretary for the US Army at Fort Monmouth and retired in 1993.

Professionally trained as a singer and an accomplished pianist, Pat enjoyed her time performing with close friends and family. As a faithful Catholic, she took great joy in participating in church and religious activities. Pat was a loving pet owner and animal advocate.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas H Patton and Nelly D Patton; her husband, Cyril “Monty” J. Monachello; and a son, James C. Monachello. Pat leaves behind to cherish her memory: sons, John T Monachello and Michael J Monachello; grandsons, James R Monachello and Guy T Monachello; siblings, Thomas, Katherine and James; and cousins, Tommy Wenzel, Mary Ann Kilduff, Judy Grasso and Elinore Westphal.

Evergreen Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Pat’s honor to San Alfonso Retreat House, 755 Ocean Ave., Long Branch, NJ, 07740.