Photo Gallery: Monmouth Boat Club Open House
By Lily Marten |
RED BANK- Monmouth Boat Club at 31 Union St. hosted an open house for prospective members Saturday, May 26. There were all sorts of water activities in the sparkling Navesink under clear blue skies. More than 60 guests of all ages were offered free rides around the river in members’ sailboats and pontoons. There were clubhouse tours and a barbecue. About 170 families belong to the club.
This article and some of these photos were first published in the June 7-14, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.
