Monmouth County’s Feline Problem

While the potential for tick-borne or bacterial diseases – either Lyme disease or cat scratch fever – is always a concern, rabies stands alone at the top of the list for worst-case scenarios.

Henry said feral cats are a form of wildlife that has easy access to people, garbage and homes, making the potential spread of rabies into the human population quite realistic.

“I think there’s been approximately 300 rabid cats that the state has tested since 1989,” said Henry. “They do represent a rabies risk, because the cats cannot be easily recaptured after their first rabies shot.”

In 2014, Middletown dealt with a small outbreak of rabies, which was found in over a dozen animals, the majority of them raccoons. While the disease did not reach the feral cat population then, it did not diminish the concern.

“We know that most of the stray cats we have around here (Middletown) are not vaccinated against rabies,” said Card, the animal control officer. “When you have stray cats and potentially rabid wildlife fighting over food sources, that can cause an outbreak in feline rabies.”

In Health Source, the Spring 2016 newsletter published by the MCRHC, the commission outlines the potential relationship between feral cats and rabies.

The section outlined ways residents can protect themselves and their families from mixing with feral cats: keep rabies and all other vaccinations up to date on house pets, as well as spay- ing and neutering them, and do not feed pets outside, while keeping lids on all garbage pales and bins.

FIXING THE PROBLEM

The feral cat population has grown in recent years for a myriad of reasons, and the MCSPCA is trying to do its part to quell the numbers.

Using a program called Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR), the organization hopes their initiative can safely and responsibly slow the spread of feral cats.

“The TNR program has been proven successful time over time because cats living in a colony that have been neutered don’t roam, and they keep other cats from coming into their colony,” Licitra said.

Through relationships with residents and agreements with municipalities, feral cats can be safely trapped and brought to the Vogel Spay Neuter Clinic at the MCSPCA’s headquarters in Eatontown.

In a quick operation lasting no longer than a half hour, the cats are either spayed or neutered, depending on their gender, given all proper vaccinations and get one of their ears tipped, a visible marking for the future showing that a specific cat has been through the TNR process.

Feral cats are returned to where they were caught after the procedures. They return to their colonies with their offspring and mates, and continue to live.

In some instances, though, they are relocated across the county.

Through a MCSPCA-sponsored program called Backyard Buddies, cats that have gone through TNR and a total slate of vaccinations are brought to farms and other sprawling properties in western Monmouth County to live out their days.