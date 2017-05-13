Monmouth Park Racetrack Bets On Food & Drink

By John Burton

OCEANPORT – The operators of Monmouth Park thoroughbred racetrack said it’s not just about horseracing and gaming; it’s now also about the food.

In the five years that Darby Development LLC has been operating the track, “The single most common complaint I’ve had,” said Darby advisor Dennis Drazin, “has been the food.”

And as the track prepares for its 72nd horseracing season beginning Saturday, May 13, Drazin said the emphasis has been on beefing up food quality and service at the track.

“We’ve decided to change the food culture here,” he said during the annual press conference at the track on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the racing season. To accomplish it, track operators have created the position of vice president of food and beverage and have appointed Thomas Barone to fill the job.