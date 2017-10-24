Mooney, Abby Litwin, Age: 56, Little Silver

Abby Litwin Mooney, 56, of Little Silver, died after a short illness on Sunday, October 8. She was born to the late Joan W. Litwin and Gordon N. Litwin and raised in Little Silver. Abby attended the Little Silver schools and graduated from the Oakwood School in Poughkeepsie, New York. She attended Mt. Ida College in Newton, Massachusetts, as an art and design student.

After a year in Savannah, Georgia, where her husband, Michael Mooney, performed his service as an Army airborne ranger followed by service in Korea, Abby and Michael settled in Little Silver. Abby’s store, Abigail’s, was one of the first tenants of the Grove in Shrewsbury. Here she catered to the area’s passion for unique gifts and folk art for more than 10 years.

Abby spent her summers at Ship Ahoy Beach Club in Sea Bright and on Martha’s Vineyard enjoying friends and family. She excelled as a cook and gardener and loved the arts and design. Her Thanksgiving turkey will be missed.

Abby is survived by her beloved husband, Michael, and son, Andrew, of Little Silver. Survivors also include her father, Gordon N. Litwin (Anne Luzzatto) and brothers, Richard Keith Litwin and Peter Litwin (Christina Berti), all of Monmouth County. Abby will remain in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

A family memorial service is being planned. Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean, are in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Abby’s name to Clean Ocean Action at www.cleanoceanaction.org.