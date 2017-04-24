Moore, Eileen F., Age: 86, Manchester

Eileen F. Moore, 86, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 13. Eileen was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Gerald and Mary (Maloney) Walsh. She was an administrator at Crown Nursing Home in Brooklyn, New York.

Eileen was a longtime parishioner of the Good Shepherd R.C. Church in Brooklyn, New York, and St. John’s R.C. Church in Lakehurst and was very active at both churches. She taught precana and was a Eucharistic minister. Eileen was a Columbette in the Knights of Columbus. She was also a volunteer at Kimball Medical Center in Lakewood. Eileen was a member of the Knoll Aires Singing Group.

Eileen was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Moore in 1975. She is survived by her children, Michael Moore and his wife Coleen of Colts Neck, Patti Ellen Wichmann and her husband Bob of Little Silver and Marilou Rizzo and her husband Lenny of Edison; her sister, Sister Patricia Walsh of Rockville Center, New York; and her grandchildren, Michael, Tara, Caroline, Benjamin, Anna Rose and Christina.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Eileen’s memory to Jersey University Medical Center, 1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753.