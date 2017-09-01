Moran, Michael John, Age: 38, Middletown

Michael Moran, 38, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, August 20 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Michael was a longtime resident of Middletown. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School, Mater Dei High School and graduated from Middletown High School North in 1997.

Michael was a kind man who had such a love for life, his friends and his family. He was affectionately called “Meat” by those he grew up with and stayed in touch with through the years. His mother’s nickname for him was “Big Guns.” Those recently formed friendships called him “The Gentle Giant.” He took pride in his work and he loved to lift weights. He grew up playing basketball, baseball and even tried football. He enjoyed watching his nephews grow and helped guide them in their sports activities. He loved spending time with his dog Dixie.

Michael loved his mother and father and made them so proud of him every day. Michael had a heart of gold and will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Michael is survived by his parents, Joan and Richard V. Moran; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Shaunna Moran; his three nephews, Tristan, Liam and Caleb; his aunt and uncle, Ed and Anita Klimaszewski; his aunt and uncle, Thomas and Marilyn Moran; many cousins and loved ones; and his beloved dog, Dixie.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements.