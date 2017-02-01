Morehouse, Mark E., Age: 60, Oceanport

Mark E. Morehouse, 60, of Oceanport, passed away on Wednesday, January 18 in his home. He was born in Long Branch and was a lifelong resident of Monmouth County. He was an operating engineer with Local 825.

Mark’s passion for fishing and all things of the sea was to the delight and good fortune of the kids in the neighborhood including his own. He was a father, a mentor and a friend drawing those he loved to the river and to the ocean. He taught them to respect mother nature, to embrace and treasure the sunniest of days and the baddest of bad weather.

He was predeceased by his father, George E. Morehouse; his nephew, Stephen Morehouse; and a sister-in-law, Sylvia Morehouse. Surviving are his mother, Jane Albrecht Morehouse; a son, Benjamin Morehouse and Megan Blakeney; a daughter, Maggie Morehouse and husband Patrick Fraley; three brothers, Stephen and Joanne Morehouse and their children, Greg, Christina, and Amanda and Scott and Cristina Morehouse and their children, Joseph and Shanna, and Gary Morehouse; longtime companion, Laurie Murphy; former spouse, Callie Morehouse. The sons of Sea Bright and all the others whose hearts he touched.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township.There will be a private church service on Thursday morning, please contact family for more details. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.