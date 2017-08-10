Moriarty, Michelle R., Age: 50, Shrewsbury

Michelle R. Moriarty, 50, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 6 at home. She was born in Long Beach, New York, to her loving parents, Harvey Ronald Van Duyne Sr. and the late Brit Wenche Hansen. Michelle grew up in Sayville, Long Island, and received her bachelor’s degree from Adelphi University.

Michelle began working for Port Authority in New York City where she met the love of her life, John J. Moriarty. For the past 16 years, Michelle loved working as a kindergarten teacher at the Sickles School in Fair Haven. Most of all, Michelle enjoyed being surrounded by her family, vacationing in Virginia Beach and cheer0ing on her daughter, Emma, in anything she did.

Michelle is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, John J. Moriarty; her cherished daughter, Emma Brit Moriarty; her father, Harvey Ronald Van Duyne Sr. and his wife Janice; her brother, Harvey Ronald Van Duyne Jr. and his wife Michelle Anne; her two sisters, Brit “Tina” Passin and her husband Perry and Diane Mae Van Duyne; her cat, Skygge; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Michelle’s life will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank, on Thursday August 10, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Michelle’s memory to the Beauty Foundation for Cancer Care, 788 Shrewsbury Avenue, #2197, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 or the VNA of Central Jersey, 23 Main St., Suite D-1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Please visit Michelle’s memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.