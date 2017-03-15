Moynihan, Florence Ellen, Age: 87, Monmouth Beach

Florence Ellen (Burgess) Moynihan, 87, formerly of Monmouth Beach, died on Friday, March 3. Florence was born in East Orange and was a longtime resident of Monmouth Beach before relocating to Florida many years ago. Most recently, Florence resided in Mooresville, North Carolina.

In her young adult years, Florence worked as a secretary for United Airlines and this instilled in her a lifelong passion for travel.

Once her children were raised, Florence traveled extensively with her husband, John, throughout the USA as well as much of Europe, Russia, China and Egypt among other exciting destinations.

In addition to travel, Florence had many interests and talents including golf, crocheting, and needlework. Florence’s greatest interest was watching her children and grandchildren flourish and succeed in life. She was thoughtful, generous and kind and will be tremendously missed.

Florence was predeceased by her adoring husband of nearly 50 years, John; and her granddaughter, Isabella. Florence is survived by her loving children, Kathy Apy and her husband Ed of Mooresville, North Carolina, Karen Moynihan and her husband, Marty Rosen of Highlands, Brian Moynihan and his wife Michele of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Peggy Ford and her husband Jeff of Ridgefield, Connecticut. She also leaves her seven grandchildren, Harrison, Kevin, Connor, Kyle, Brianna, Tara and Charlie who will cherish her memory always.