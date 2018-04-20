Murphy, Grace E., Age: 94, Rumson

Grace E. Murphy, 94, of Rumson, passed away peacefully at home on March 22 with her family by her side. She was born in Brooklyn to the late James and Grace (O’Neil) Newman.

Grace graduated from Hunter College with an English and Spanish major. Upon graduation, she went to California for a year and worked at 20th Century Fox under Frank Capra. When she returned to New York, she held a position at The Coca Cola Company as a Spanish translator in their export division. It is there where she met her first husband, William Burke. After she and Bill married, they moved to Rumson where they began raising their daughters. After Bill’s death in 1962, Grace married Edward Murphy and they enjoyed 39 years of marriage until his passing in 2003.

Grace was an outgoing member of her community. She was a communicant of Holy Cross Church as well a past Holy Cross School PTA President. She served on many charitable committees including the Cancer Ball, Art for Arthritis and the Winter Glow Ball. An avid golfer, Grace enjoyed many rounds of golf and wonderful times with dear friends at the Navesink, Tequesta and Riverbend country clubs.

Grace will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who would do anything to ensure her family’s happiness and well-being. She leaves her family with heavy hearts but many wonderful memories to cherish.

She is predeceased by her first husband, William E. Burke; her second husband, Edward J. Murphy; and her beloved daughter, Karen Burke-Gonzalvez.

Surviving are her two daughters, Barbara McCausland and her husband Donald of Rumson; Geraldine O’Rourke and her husband John of Valrico, Florida; and her eight cherished grandchildren and 17 loving great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Grace’s name to the Rumson First Aid, 1 Wilson Circle, Rumson, NJ 07760, or Rumson PBA, 80 E. River Road, Rumson, NJ 07760.

