Murphy, Ruth A., Age: 88, Hazlet
Ruth A Murphy, 88, of Hazlet, died on Wednesday, July 28 at her home. She was born and raised in Jersey City. After high school, she worked as a secretary for ITE Circuit Breaker Company in New York City until moving to Hazlet with her husband Jack, where she lovingly raised her three daughters.
After her children were grown Ruth re-entered the workforce and had a very successful career in the Monmouth County Court System. Initially starting as Hazlet’s court clerk and then advancing to a court liaison for the Monmouth County court system. She was a communicant of St Ann’s R.C. Church in Keansburg.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, John Murphy in 2001; a sister, Marie Ziolkowski in 1990; and a son-in-law, Kenneth DiGangi in 2013. Surviving are her three daughters, Anne DiGangi of Middletown, Jacqueline Murphy of Hazlet and Claire and her husband, Carter Hall, of Freehold; two sisters, Alyce Snyder and her husband, Richard, of Brick, and Claire Mulligan and her husband, Jim, of Clarkston, Michigan; a brother, David Wilson and his wife, Kathy, of Middletown; four grandchildren, Billy, Jonathan, Julianne and Christian; a great-grandson, Angel; and several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
