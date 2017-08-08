Murphy, Ruth A., Age: 88, Hazlet

Ruth A Murphy, 88, of Hazlet, died on Wednesday, July 28 at her home. She was born and raised in Jersey City. After high school, she worked as a secretary for ITE Circuit Breaker Company in New York City until moving to Hazlet with her husband Jack, where she lovingly raised her three daughters.

After her children were grown Ruth re-entered the workforce and had a very successful career in the Monmouth County Court System. Initially starting as Hazlet’s court clerk and then advancing to a court liaison for the Monmouth County court system. She was a communicant of St Ann’s R.C. Church in Keansburg.